Globally acclaimed Probiotic Brand Yakult bags the "Probiotic Product Company of the Year" Award at the 3rd India Food Nutrition Summit and Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): It was time to cheer and celebrate good health yet again as world-renowned probiotic brand Yakult bagged the prestigious "Probiotic Product Company of the Year" Award. The event was organised by Synnex Group at the 3rd India Food Nutrition Summit and Awards 2022 recently.

The Summit, which was initiated in 2018, has been an interactive forum where Food industry, Regulators, Nutrition Experts, Policy Makers and other Stakeholders come together to discuss, deliberate, exchange information and share new ideas for the developing Functional Foods, Nutraceuticals, Dietary Supplements, and Health foods industry in India. In a developing country like India, it is heartening to know that the nutraceutical industry in India which was valued at INR 260 Bn in 2017 is now gaining more ground. It is now estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17 percent to reach a whopping value of INR 997 by 2035. With consumer awareness, it is witnessing sheer dynamism with new players offering innovative and healthy products and solutions to consumers to lead a healthy lifestyle.

This high-profiled event witnessed participation of over 35 speakers who discussed topical subjects such as Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic foods, Food fortification, Food Safety and testing etc. The summit was attended by over 370 delegates on both days. With over 100 plus FMCG companies participating in this event such as Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez, Marico, Zydus Wellness, Nestle India and PepsiCo, there were as many as 15 different categories for nominations. Yakult Danone India was declared a winner in the prestigious "Probiotic Product Company of the Year" category.

While receiving the award Hiroshi Hamada, the recently appointed Managing Director of Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. remarked, "This is indeed a proud moment for the Yakult family as also a great reassurance and reinforcement for our brand by our valued and satisfied consumer base. Probiotics is not new to India but requires continuous consumer engagement to explain the scientifically validated health benefits of Probiotics and Yakult India offers immense opportunities for consumption of probiotics because of its vast consumer base and diverse geography. We will strive and continue to deliver this promise to consumers through our signature Probiotic-Yakult and Yakult Light which improve intestinal health and help build immunity for a better and more productive life."

