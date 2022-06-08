(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.)

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Miles Education (MilesOne) and Futurense proudly announce their association with the AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) in its vision to create a digital workforce of 1 crore students in India skilled in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain, Data Analytics, Cyber Security and many more. Miles-Futurense aims to upskill 3 lakhs+ students under the Future Technologies - Digital Skilling initiative launched by Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India, in New Delhi this week. This is a joint initiative by The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education (MoE), and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE). #DigitalSkilling, making India the global digital talent hub.

To realize this ambition, Miles Education will integrate its technology-powered industry–student interface app, MilesOne, and offer free live workshops by industry experts thereby upskilling 50,000+ students every quarter leading to upskilling more than 2,00,000 students in a year. Futurense, will offer more than 1,00,000 free certifications & 5000 plus virtual projects & internship opportunities in Data Engineering, Data Science, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, and more.

“Democratizing digital education is possible if the information is made accessible to students in their native language, the learning outcome can be unimaginable. A blend of culture and technology can create resilience to future challenges. To make India a complete digitally skilled economy, we need to de-commercialize digital education and make it more accessible for all, in other words, make digital education a mass movement in India,” said Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India.

Dr. Buddha Chandrashekar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, added: “Digital skills are augmenting at an unprecedented speed and students across levels need this fuel for a long career mileage. He lamented that the supply-demand skill gap rate comes to 21.1% where reskilling becomes the need of the hour! I firmly believe that the NEP policy is a game-changer to make India a frontline digital economy to produce millions of top skilled labor talent. I am indebted to corporates and EdTech’s who under the digital skilling initiative are creating opportunities to empower 1 crore digital workforce in the next 6 months.” “Digital is the future and has become the pulse of every domain. Powered by this inspiration, we are proud to partner with AICTE & work towards making India the technology capital of India as well as the global talent hub. We at Miles-Futurense strive to bridge the digital divide by opportunities accessible for all through our upending, engaging, and immersive upskilling and reskilling programs, workshops, and & internships. Digital Upskilling is a one-of-a-kind initiative, that we believe will bring a tectonic change & make every individual digitally agile, employable, and future-ready. Miles &Futurense is ready to make this dream possible!” says Vikas Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Miles Education &Futurense.

Miles-Futurense will work together with AICTE to elevate the upskilling and talent standards through new-age technical education nationwide. Students of age above 18 years with an education qualification in the fields of accounting & commerce will get the opportunity to upskill and reskill. An opportunity to be mentored by industry experts via the free workshops on the MilesOne App. The App complements the education ecosystem with an upending pedagogy to make the learning experience more practical-oriented, experiential, and inclusive.

This qualitative initiative on Miles portal and certificates endorsed by AICTE is not only geared to provide students the power of future learning but also to broaden the horizon of transformative thinking in the emerging areas of Management Accounting, Corporate Finance, Marketing Management, Analytics, Technology, Corporate Law, Human Resource, etc.

Free certifications, virtual projects & internships by Futurense will be offered as per AICTE’s framework for internships. Futurense provides an ideal platform for talent to unlock its true potential at ZERO cost, all while earning at the same time. To tackle the widening skill gap among the current generation of engineers and IT students/professionals stifled by economic insecurities, Futurense walks together with AICTE to make career acceleration and democratizing skills possible in the future. To achieve this, Furturense sets “GURUKUL” as a model to ensure talent understands and quickly adapts to the changing tech landscape.

Miles - Futurense along with AICTE’s Future Technology - Digital Upskilling initiative aims to skill, up-skill, and re-skill students, and create path-breaking job opportunities thereby creating a digital workforce of 1 crore skilled students. To know more & to enroll in these workshops, visit: https://1crore.aicte-india.org/.

About Miles Education Miles Education is one of India’s fastest-growing higher edtech companies. Miles mission is to up-skill students and professionals to help them be future-ready and enable their career progression. Miles offers industry-recognized certifications in finance & accounting (US CPA, CMA, CFA & FRM), business analytics, branding & advertising, digital marketing, human resources, business leadership, AI & machine learning, data science, data engineering, and cybersecurity. Led by Harvard, Stanford, and ISB alumni and a team strength of 500+, Miles operates from 20+ cities across India, the Middle East, and the USA. Miles operates across 4 key verticals – professional education, academia, talent solutions, and learners’ community. (www.mileseducation.com) About Futurense Futurense, as the Godfather of Talent, provides an ideal platform for Talent to unlock its true potential at ZERO cost, all while drawing full salaries from us! Our career-accelerating ecosystem of finding, supporting, and inspiring potential talent enables businesses to connect with an untapped talent pool. (www.futurense.com) PWR PWR

