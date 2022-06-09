Left Menu

Plane crashes in China, sets houses on fire

A plane crashed in central Chinas Hubei province on Thursday, setting several houses on fire, the third aviation accident in the country in over two months.The plane crashed in Laohekou city near the airport.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-06-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 11:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A plane crashed in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, setting several houses on fire, the third aviation accident in the country in over two months.

The plane crashed in Laohekou city near the airport. The pilot parachuted from the plane and received minor injuries, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted Chinese official media as saying.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed several houses on fire at the accident scene.

Emergency department personnel rushed to the crash site. Further details are awaited, the report said.

This is the third accident involving planes in China since March this year.

Last month, over 40 people were injured when a passenger plane of China's Tibet Airlines with 122 people on board veered off the runway and caught fire while taking off in the country's southwest Chongqing city.

On March 12, a Boeing 737 aircraft from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in Tengxian county of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. All the 132 people on board, including nine crew members, were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

