India’s Leading Parenting Platform Babychakra Announces The Winners Of The Second Season Of Face Of Babychakra - India Ki Momstar Ki Khoj

Mumbai (India), June 16: With over 10,000 participants and voters over a duration of 2 weeks, Season 2 of Momstar ki Khoj was a success for BabyChakra - India’s leading and most trusted parenting platform. MomStar Ki Khoj is a nationwide hunt for the Face of BabyChakra amongst several moms who embody the values of being a BabyChakra MomStar. The entries started from 7th of May 2022. There are 5 winners selected across the country, Hetvi Thakkar from Mumbai, Gouraja Parelkar from Mumbai, Monica Vijay from New Delhi, Sneha Ranebennur from Bengaluru and Komal T Singh from New Delhi. A BabyChakra Momstar is a mom who helps, supports and empowers other moms to be their best self. She is someone who exempli1es the values and beliefs of BabyChakra. MomStar Ki Khoj is all about recognising the face that embodies all of these qualities. The competition was judged by Naiyya Saggi ( Co founder Good Glamm Group and Founder BabyChakra) , Sucheta Pal (Ambassador & Master trainer, Zumba® | India) , Miss Malini (Founder & Creative Director + Co-Founder, Good Creator Co) and Farha Shaikh ( Mom InRuencer and Advisory Board Member). The parameter to win the competition was to get the maximum votes. Naiyya's Quote “ The Face of BabyChakra: Momstar ki Khoj is one of our most involved community assets. We believe that moms look at other moms like themselves for inspiration and hence, we choose real moms and their stories to represent Babychakra as a brand the best. We are overwhelmed by the entries and they range from some incredible stories from single moms, recently widowed moms & moms of specially-abled kids. For us every entrant is a winner already. ” - Says Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, BabyChakra The competition has been highly engaging with over entries by moms across the country who have posted a picture of themselves & shared a small write-up on what makes them a superstar mom. On the competition page, the posts were eligible for voting, the entries were also shared on social media to garner more votes. The top 5 winners were chosen on the basis of the vote count. The winner MomStars will get the golden opportunity to be a part of BabyChakra’s digital campaigns throughout the year along with exclusive photoshoots, makeovers, and features in partner publications/media sites. You can click on this link to see the entries and stories shared by moms across India. https://www.babychakra.com/contest/79-want-to-be-the-face-of-babychakra-season2/entries Founded by Naiyya Saggi, BabyChakra is India’s most trusted parenting platform. The platform reaches 39 million moms and 10,000 doctors from across India that provides expecting & new parents with relevant information via intelligent communities & personalized content. It also creates a unique care network through access to trusted doctors and experts. BabyChakra is a part of beauty unicorn Good Glamm Group. Naiyya is also co-founder of the Good Glamm Group along with Founder & CEO, Darpan Sanghvi and Co-founder, Priyanka Gill. In its previous season, the соntest also received an overwhelming response from moms throughout the cities it was held in. This contest showed an incredible amount of love with a whopping 1Mn direct tra c to the brand's webpage during the contest fortnight with 5000 total contest entries and over 5Mn impressions through outdoor branding done on bus shelters. Likewise, this year BabyChakra had launched the second season of the contest across these 10 cities in India: Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Lucknow. About BabyChakra BabyChakra is India’s most trusted parenting platform. The platform reaches 39 million moms and 10,000 doctors from across India. The Website (www.babychakra.com) and App (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.babychakra.babychakra) provides expecting & new parents with relevant information via intelligent communities & personalized content. It also creates a unique care network through access to trusted doctors and experts. BabyChakra is co-creating baby products with Mom’s and Doctors on its platform. PWR PWR

