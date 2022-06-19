PM Modi in K'taka for two days; 75 ministers to attend yoga day events at 75 locations in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Monday during which he will launch several development projects and also take part in the International Yoga Day on Tuesday. Integrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with the yoga day, the PMO said mass yoga demonstrations will be organized at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union ministers, with Modi attending the exercise at Mysore. The yoga demonstrations will also be held by various educational, social, political, cultural, religious, corporate, and other civil society organizations and will be attended by crores of people across the country, it said. Modi's yoga program is also part of the novel program 'Guardian Yoga Ring', which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organizations along with Indian missions abroad to illustrate yoga's unifying power surpassing boundaries.

As the sun moves from the east to the west across the world, the mass yoga demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on the earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One sun, one earth', the PMO said Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is ''Yoga for Humanity''. The theme portrays how yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during the Covid pandemic, it noted. The PMO said Modi will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and will lay the foundation stone of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multi-speciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru on Monday. He will also visit Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) in Bengaluru and inaugurate the new campus of BASE University and unveil a statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Modi will dedicate to the Nation 150 'Technology Hubs' that have been developed by transforming Industrial and later inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore. The prime minister will attend a public function at Maharaja's College Ground in Mysuru where he will lay the foundation stone of the coaching terminal at Naganahalli railway station and dedicate to the nation the 'Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

The PMO said he will also visit Sri Suttur Math and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple.

On Tuesday morning, Modi will participate in a mass yoga demonstration at Mysore Palace ground on the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga.

Citing the development projects he will launch, the PMO said Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban rail project (BSRP) which will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships.

The project, which is to be built at a cost of over Rs 15,700 crore, envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 kms. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt and Yesvantpur Junction railway station to be developed at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 375 crore respectively, it said. India's first air-conditioned railway station- Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, which is developed on the lines of a modern airport at a total cost of around Rs 315 crore, will also be launched by him among several other railway and road projects. The PMO said 150 'Technology Hubs' have been developed at a cost of over Rs 4,600 crore and are supported by many industry partners. It aims to create a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs. These hubs, through various innovative courses, will provide high-skill training in cutting-edge technology and improve opportunities for ITI graduates in employment and entrepreneurship.

The Centre for Brain Research (CBR), the PMO noted, is developed as a one of its kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders. The 832-bed Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will also be developed on the campus of IISc Bengaluru and will help integrate science, engineering, and medicine at the prestigious institute. It will provide a major fillip to clinical research in the country and will work towards finding innovative solutions that will help in the improvement of healthcare services in the country, the PMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)