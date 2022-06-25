US Domestic News Roundup: Tears, defiance as Mississippi's last abortion clinic learns Roe has fallen; In the post-Roe U.S., abortion providers seek licenses across state lines and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Tears, and defiance as Mississippi's last abortion clinic learns Roe has fallen

The decision that sealed the Pink House's fate dropped shortly after 9 a.m. local time. "They ruled against Roe. Abortion is now illegal!" a protester yelled outside Mississippi's only abortion clinic on Friday as word trickled out that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

In the post-Roe U.S., abortion providers seek licenses across state lines

Jennifer Kerns, a California physician, will soon also practice 1,800 miles away at an abortion clinic in Kansas, where women from nearby states in the Midwest with bans on the procedure are expected to seek care. Abortion clinics and providers say Kerns is among dozens of doctors who have recently sought new medical licenses in states where abortion could remain legal, anticipating Friday's landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to end recognition of a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.

Analysis-Conservative U.S. justices show maximalism on guns and abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court's blockbuster rulings on successive days that eliminated the right to abortion nationwide and widened the rights of gun owners illustrate how its expanded conservative majority is willing to boldly assert its power. In both rulings, the conservative justices delivered long-sought victories to activists on the right who have decried the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion and believe the court has been slow to broaden gun rights.

'Abject failure': Abortion rights movement fractures over post-Roe future

Badly stung by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, the abortion rights movement finds itself splintered, demoralized and faced with a startling landscape in which the procedure may be outlawed in half the country. Angry grassroots activists are calling past efforts an "abject failure." They say national abortion rights advocacy groups were so consumed with winning federal elections they allowed conservatives to chip away at abortion rights through state-level legislation over decades.

U.S. screened 2.45 million air passengers Friday, the highest since early 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.45 million air passengers on Friday, the highest daily number since February 2020. The number was however below the 2.73 million https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus/passenger-throughput screened on the same day in 2019. The high traffic was despite weather and staffing issues resulting in travel disruptions. On Friday, U.S. airlines canceled 711 flights and delayed more than 6,000, according to FlightAware https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled/yesterday.

Biden signs bipartisan gun safety bill into law

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law, the first major federal gun reform in three decades, days after the Supreme Court expanded gun rights.

"This is a monumental day," Biden said at the White House.

Explainer-What changes after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark gun ruling?

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday for the first time that the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment secures an individual's right to carry weapons in public for self-defense. WHAT DOES IT CHANGE?

U.S. House passes gun-safety legislation as court expands gun rights

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed significant gun-safety legislation for the first time in three decades, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign, a day after a Supreme Court ruling that broadly expanded gun rights. The House voted 234-193 for the bill. No Democrats were opposed, while 14 Republicans backed the measure. It was supported by major law enforcement groups and its passage was a rare defeat for U.S. gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.

Protesters stand against the abortion ban in Texas, first to enact laws

More than 200 people gathered in front of a federal courthouse in Houston, Texas on Friday, to voice their anger after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating the U.S. constitutional right to an abortion. Texas is one of 13 states that in past months approved so-called trigger laws that ban or severely restrict abortions once the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling is struck down. Friday's decision will ultimately restrict abortion rights in about half of the country's 50 states.

Biden administration signals fight over medication abortion

President Joe Biden's administration indicated it will seek to prevent states from banning a pill used for medication abortion in light of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, signaling a major new legal fight. The administration could argue in court that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of mifepristone, one of the pills used for medication abortions, pre-empts state restrictions, meaning federal authority outweighs any state action.

