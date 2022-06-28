The 4th Edition of the Prestigious Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards Ceremony held at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The fourth edition of the annual prestigious 'Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards' was held by Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) on June 25, 2022.

Six scholarships were presented, including two core awards of Rs. 1 lakh each and four ad hoc awards of Rs. 50,000 each. Exclusive to JBIMS, the scholarships are given to second-year M.M.S. students to meet their educational expenses based on their first-year scores and their family's financial standing.

The scholarship amount is provided to JBIMS personally by Nimish Dwivedi from JBIMS' batch of 1993 in memory of his Mother, Mrs. Jyoti Dwivedi. This is the first-ever scholarship instituted at this prestigious business school.

The winners of the two core scholarships are Pranali Mahajan and Kaushal Jain; the ad hoc scholarship winners are Ajay Vasudevan, Niraj Zambre, Shubham Deora and Keval Ajmeri.

The winners were also gifted with a copy of Nimish's best-selling book 'Marketing Chronicles: A Compendium of Global and Local Marketing Insights from the Pre-Smartphone and Post-Smartphone Eras.' Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director of JBIMS, said, ''This is the fourth edition of the Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship started by Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, an Alumnus of the batch of 1993. It just shows that all of our Alumni still have a strong connection with JBIMS, and we are eternally grateful to Mr. Nimish for his continued support in helping the current students at JBIMS. I am sure this will bring a mindset of supporting their Alma Mater within students when they venture into the Corporate world to build their life.'' Nimish Dwivedi, the benefactor, said, ''Heartening for me to present the 4th round of this Scholarship initiated in my Mother's memory. Her guiding value was – living means giving and giving means living.'' Two industry veterans attended the online event, Mr. Bobby Kakar and Mr. Shailesh Joshi.

Mr. Bobby Kakar, 93 batch bajajite, has extensive experience in financial services, digital and payments. He has held leadership roles across numerous multinational and regional banks and is currently based in Dubai, U.A.E. He is a mentor to numerous Fintechs and a pioneer in the regional Blockchain payments ecosystem.

Mr. Shailesh Joshi, 93 batch bajajite, is an Energy Industry veteran with over three decades of experience across the entire value chain of the energy industry from Fuels, Power Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewables and new technologies. Over the last 4-1/2 years, he has been running his own venture, ENCOSYM Solutions, dedicated to the cause of Energy Efficiency, Conservation and Sustainability.

Speaking at the event, Bobby Kakar said, ''I congratulate Nimish on this very noble initiative which gives deserving students a chance to pursue their career aspirations and also serve as a role model for other students. It is very fitting that the scholarship honours the memory of his Mother, Mrs. Jyoti Dwivedi. She was a pioneer in education and a role model to numerous women as one of the first graduates of her home town in Gujarat in the 1960s. I wish all the winning students the very best in life and success in their professional careers.'' Shailesh Joshi said, ''My heartfelt thanks to Nimish for this magnanimous initiative of supporting talent and offering a helping hand to the deserving. Many a times, success evades talent because there is no recognition or support at the right time. The installation of this Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship provides that much-needed encouragement to talent enabling them to achieve more while instilling a culture of ''gratitude''.The initiative personifies the feeling ''Buland Bharat Ki Buland Tasveer...Hamara Bajaj...!!!'' About Nimish Dwivedi Nimish Dwivedi is a consumer marketing and financial services veteran who has lived and worked in India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai and is currently based in Vietnam. Nimish has also authored a book on marketing titled 'Marketing Chronicles: A Compendium of Global and Local Marketing Insights from the Pre-Smartphone and Post-Smartphone Eras.' The book has been a bestseller in the 'marketing books category' on Amazon India since its release in 2017.

About the Award The prestigious annual Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards are exclusive to the students of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. The grant was established in 2019 in memory of his late Mother by Mr. Nimish Dwivedi for her strong belief in higher education as she was one of the first graduates from her home town in Gujarat during the nineteen sixties. These grants are given to bright students who face financial difficulties during their studies. The scholarship provides two deserving students with a core grant of Rs. 100,000 each towards their education fees. Additionally, two additional ad hoc grants worth Rs 50,000 each were given in this edition, enabling four deserving students to fund their education and dreams.

