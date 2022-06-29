Anunta Tech Join the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for the DaaS Market, Becomes One of the Pioneers in the DaaS Market to Earn the Customer First Badge

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Signals Technology Providers Who Have Committed at an Organizational Level to Allow All Applicable Customers to Leave a Review Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Anunta Tech, a leading Managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) provider, is excited to share that they have joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program for Enterprise DaaS product(s) in the DaaS market. Gartner defines DaaS Market as “solutions that provide a virtualized desktop or Windows application experience to workers, entirely from a remote hosted location such as the public cloud”. “We are excited to be part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program. We believe it showcases our commitment to deliver innovative DaaS products to our customers by putting them at the center,” said Mr. Sivakumar Ramamurthy, CEO, Anunta Tech. “Over the years, we have sought open customer feedback to drive product innovations at Anunta and feedback received on neutral and industry-respected platforms like Gartner Peer Insights will augment our customer-first approach. We are grateful for all the feedback we receive from our customers in our journey to design innovative DaaS offerings.” Over the last decade, Anunta has become a trusted advisor in the DaaS market, forming long-term partnerships with global enterprises and enabling them in their digital transformation journey with continuous innovation and focus on end-user experience.

About Anunta Anunta is an industry-recognized Managed Desktop as a Service provider focused on Enterprise DaaS, Packaged DaaS, and Digital Workspace technology. Anunta have successfully migrated 500,000+ remote desktop users to the cloud for enhanced workforce productivity and superior end-user experience. Since its inception, Anunta has been empowering its customers globally with sustainable, secure, and scalable, managed DaaS offerings for business resiliency and workplace transformation. Anunta are Top Tier partners with all the major technology OEMs (VMware, Microsoft, and Citrix) and cloud platform providers involved in virtualization technologies, particularly desktop virtualization. Anunta have been consistently adding value to our customers by delivering excellence in design, onboarding, migration, and Day 2 packages by delivering cloud desktops across the most complex and varied use-cases.

