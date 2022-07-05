Calling Forth the Disruptive Innovators of India - Marico Innovation Foundation Opens Applications for the 9th Edition of the Most Prestigious Innovation for India Awards

Invites applicants across Business and Social categories Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF), a leader in recognizing game changing innovations, announced the 9th Edition of its flagship awards platform – Innovation for India Awards 2023. With the awards ceremony due to be held in February 2023 in Mumbai, the platform is now open for receiving applications. Known for its penchant for unearthing & recognizing 'next-big innovations, the platform invites innovators nationwide to participate in the chance to compete for the most widely recognized innovation awards.

In this year’s edition, the platform will recognize innovations across 2 broad categories: • Business: India-based “for-profit” organization including start-ups and corporate innovators • Social: India-based “not for-profit” individual or organization including government entities, philanthropic bodies, charitable trusts, multilateral agencies, community foundations, NGOs, and CSR / corporate funds The application window for all innovators vying for a spot among the coveted set of winners in this year’s edition will be open from June 27th to July 31st, 2022, through their website.

To get more information on the application form, guidelines and criteria, one can view the application form.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harsh Mariwala, Founder, Marico Innovation Foundation, says, “Encouraging the next crop of innovators and entrepreneurs to burst onto the scene of a quickly changing business landscape and create a right to win with their innovations is a personal passion and has been the underlying intent for all our efforts at Marico Innovation Foundation. As the world experiences tumultuous economic environments, innovations that can provide unique and novel solutions to impending challenges become even more critical.” Praxis Global Alliance as advisors for this edition will shortlist the nominations for the awards. The shortlisted applications will then be further evaluated by two sets of eclectic juries – for Business and Start-Up categories: through two rounds of deliberations. The final winners will be selected based on four pillars- uniqueness, impact, scalability, and sustainability.

Mr. Amit Chandra, Jury chair and Chairperson of Governing council, Marico Innovation Foundation says, “The awards are strongly intended to create a nurturing environment for Indian innovations that stand out in every possible way. The MIF awards are a shout out to truly stand out innovators to bring their innovations to the national and world stage.” The winners will be given an opportunity to network with industry stalwarts and a widespread group of partners, wide recognition through media coverage and personalized training & coaching in the art of executive presence, and powerful business storytelling.

In the 8th edition, the awards received a whopping 650+ nomination entries, finally revealing 6 path breaking innovations. Infact, some of the select winners of earlier editions have been identified way before their time; Rivigo (a global first idea and unicorn of India using ‘driver relay’ model in logistics bringing down cost by 40%) Olympic Gold Quest recognized in 2020 which has supported Olympic medalists like Lovlina Borgohain, Goonj (known for its quick response in disaster relief) to name a few.

Ms. Priya Kapadia, Head of Marico Innovation Foundation says, “Over the last few years India has witnessed a rise of women entrepreneurs who are making a difference with their work. As Innovation for India Awards enters its 9th edition, I look forward to supporting the journey of these women innovators and enabling them to find their rightful place on the podium of deserving winners.” Follow the latest updates on social media via #InnovationForIndiaAwards on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook in the run-up to the awards ceremony. About Marico Innovation Foundation With an aim to nurture and propel innovations, Mr. Harsh Mariwala founded the Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) in 2003 as a not-for-profit arm of the parent company Marico Limited. ‘Innovation for India’ Awards - incepted in the year 2006, is the first Indian platform to recognize and celebrate the pioneering work of game-changing Indian innovations. The biennial platform has become the benchmark for recognition in the country with the most prolific leaders and thinkers coming together to handpick and recognize undiscovered innovations of India.

PWR PWR