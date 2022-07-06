Left Menu

Lifespan Pvt Ltd becomes the Nodal Testing Agency of Ayush for testing the Identity, Quality and Strength of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani Drugs and Raw Materials

Lifespan Private Limited has got approval from the Department of Ayush (Government of Telangana) for carrying out tests for the identity, purity, quality and strength on the Ayurvedic, Siddha or Unani Drugs, Raw Materials and Finished Products. It becomes the first NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) approved lab in Telangana.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI/PNN): Lifespan Private Limited has got approval from the Department of Ayush (Government of Telangana) for carrying out tests for the identity, purity, quality and strength on the Ayurvedic, Siddha or Unani Drugs, Raw Materials and Finished Products. It becomes the first NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) approved lab in Telangana. The certificate was handed over by Director Ayush (Govt. of Telangana) Dr Alagu Varshini, IAS to Dr Narendra Ram Nambula CMD of Lifespan Private Limited.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Alagu Varshini said that post covid entire world has understood and acknowledged the importance of good health. It is also evident that Ayurveda plays a very important role in boosting the good immune system. She further expressed her happiness for Lifespan Private Limited in getting this certificate of approval for becoming authorized agency to test the Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani Products. She also put a special word of acknowledgement to Dr Narendra Ram Nambula for his work and vision in taking Ayurveda on the global platform. Dr Narendra Ram Nambula while speaking on the occasion said, I am very much happy regarding the approval from Dept. of Ayush, Government of Telangana. Our company's main aim is to make organic products using natural ingredients which will benefit everyone. After getting this approval Lifespan will be one of the sole agencies in Telangana state which can test the authenticity of any Ayurveda, Siddha or Unani products. He further said with this license Lifespan has achieved a milestone of joining the elite club of the companies in India who have got a nod from the Ministry of Ayush to conduct all tests related to identity, Purity and Strength of the Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani products.

Dr Narendra Ram Nambula put a special word of his gratitude and thanked Minister of Health Harish Rao and Director Ayush (Govt. of Telangana) Dr Alagu Varshini. Lifespan Private Limited is one of India's largest manufacturers of Ayurvedic, Nutraceutical, Herbal and Personal Care Products. The manufacturing facility of the company is situated in Siddipet District of Telangana and is built according to USFDA standards.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

