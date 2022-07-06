Bajaj Allianz launches QR code-enabled service Mumbai, July 6 (PTI) Leading private sector non-life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life has launc'

Leading private sector non-life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life has launched a QR code-enabled service to help customers self-service their needs offering a faster closure of their requirements.

The Pune-based company claims the service to be an industry-first and offers access to 15 services on the phone. All a customer has to do is scan the QR code available in the company's branches and self-service the policy, the insurer said in a statement on Wednesday.

With this industry-first initiative, now customers have a branch-on-their-palm with the QR-code enabled services. It will not only reduce their waiting time but also gives them an easy way to self-service their requirements, Rajesh Krishnan, the chief of operations and customer experience at the company, said.

He said the QR code-enabled service is available across all the 509 branches of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and is designed to offer seamless service delivery.

Some of the major services it offers include premium payments, viewing or downloading policy documents such as policy bonds, premium payment certificates, and fund performance statements, and switching funds choice among others.

The privately-held Bajaj Allianz Life which began operations in 2001 as a joint venture between Bajaj Finserve and the German financial services major Allianz, serves millions of customers through its 509 branches and over 96,000 agents.

