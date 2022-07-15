Frankfinn Institute Receives the "Training Partner Award", Third Time in a Row, at the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council - Training Partner Meet

Held on Thursday, 14th July 2022 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the World's No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute, again made history today. At a glittering ceremony organized by Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on 14th July' 2022, Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training received the Training Partner Award, third time in a row. Mr. Rajan Bahadur, CEO - THSC along with Ms. Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson - THSC handed over the prestigious award to Mr. Anshul Gauba, Director - Sales and Operations, Frankfinn Group. Some of the other winners were Quess Corp., Edubridge, Kamaxi and Primero.

The Award is instituted to acknowledge the companies who have demonstrated and delivered an outstanding performance in Skilling and Training. This award is in recognition of the Quality Training being provided by Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training through its training centers spread Pan India including the smaller cities. Quality Training & Excellent Placements Track Record has always been the hallmark of Frankfinn. The award of 'Best Air Hostess Training Institute' has also been awarded to Frankfinn for ten years in a row (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022), which is the testimony of Frankfinn's Quality Training delivery and Highest Placements Track record.

Frankfinn has received the Gold Award for 'Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development' in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Frankfinn is also an approved Training Partner of NSDC and THSC. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has felicitated Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess for 'Outstanding Contribution in Cabin Crew Training' in 2019. Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for detailed Cabin Service Familiarisation for its students. At the end of this training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India.

Frankfinn students have touched the pinnacle of success and have a track record of more than 70% placements across Domestic Airlines, International Airlines, Hospitality, Travel and Customer Service Industry. The Company's aforesaid awards and recognitions serve as a testimony to the amount of hard work, entrepreneurship and dedication that has gone into making Frankfinn, a truly global and renowned brand - what it is today, under the dynamic leadership of Mr. K.S. Kohli, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman, Frankfinn Group. Image: Mr. Rajan Bahadur, CEO - THSC along with Ms. Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson - THSC handed over the prestigious “Training Partner Award” to Mr. Anshul Gauba, Director - Sales and Operations, Frankfinn Group

