Inauguration of Battery and Automotive Components Testing Centre at Chonburi and MoU signing with TAI to Cooperate Battery Testing Lab at Chachoengsao

TÜV SÜD, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection, and training company and the wholly-owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, Germany, today officially inaugurated its Battery and Automotive Components Testing Centre in Chonburi, Thailand. The inauguration was done at the hands of Mr. Pisit Rangsaritwutikul, President of Thailand Automotive Institute and Ms. Patcharada Nawakawongkarn, Director of Regional Investment and Economic Center 4 (Chonburi), Thailand Board of Investment, along with TÜV SÜD executives Mr. Niranjan Nadkarni, CEO, South Asia, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa Region, Mr. Richard Hong See Yen, CEO, ASEAN Region and Mr. Klaus Langner, CFO, South Asia, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa Region.

This lab further adds to the existing network of 8 battery testing labs spread across North America, Germany and Asia. Spanning over 3,000 square metres, this integrated facility at the Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate brings in easy access to global expertise and local know-how to address the quality and safety requirements, a prerequisite for faster adoption of e-Mobility. Equipped to handle battery performance & lifecycle and Environmental & durability testing to a name a few, this is TÜV SÜD's second location in Thailand, the first one being at Pathum Thani that has been catering to safety, quality, security and sustainability requirements of Thailand industries for over 10 years.

TÜV SÜD sees mobility as a system – one that requires a holistic view and sound understanding of all regulations to ensure overall safety. To support customers along the entire value chain, TÜV SÜD is a one-stop service partner for all e-mobility needs – from production facility audits, functional safety assessments, high voltage system training and global market access to full vehicle and component testing, certification, homologation.

Speaking at the opening, Ms. Patcharada Nawakawongkarn, Director of Regional Investment and Economic Center 4 (Chonburi), Thailand Board of Investment said, ''This testing centre is a project that plays an important role in supporting the development of the Thai electric vehicle industry ecosystem. It will also help push Thailand to be a production base for electric vehicles and important parts that aligns with the government's promotion policy.'' Mr. Niranjan Nadkarni, CEO, TÜV SÜD South Asia, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa Region, also present at the inauguration said, ''This investment further demonstrates our commitment to support the ecosystem and make e-mobility safe. Happy to be here today and wishing the team all the very best.'' On this occasion, an MoU was also signed between TAI (Thailand Automotive Institute) and TÜV SÜD to further strengthen the infrastructure and support the automotive industry to comply to global standards such as R136 battery homologation testing. Under this MoU, TÜV SÜD will partner with TAI and cooperate the lab at Sanam Chaiyakhet, Chachoengsao.

At the signing, Mr. Pisit Rangsaritwutikul, President of Thailand Automotive Institute said, ''Collaborating with TÜV SÜD will bring in the expertise and serve market requirements. Thailand Automotive Institute and TÜV SÜD will jointly drive the transition of Thailand's automotive industry to modern or clean energy vehicles with sustainability as a goal.'' The facility is now operational and one can plan a visit to see this state-of-the-art laboratory by dropping an email on info.th@tuvsud.com

