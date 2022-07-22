Interest among insurers in covering Ukraine grains cargoes – Lloyd’s market official

A number of insurance underwriters are interested in providing cover for grain shipments from Ukraine after an agreement was reached to re-open Black Sea ports although details need to be worked out, a senior London marine insurance market official said on Friday.

"There are a number of underwriters who have expressed an interest in writing this risk and one or two brokers also. It may well be a consortium that is formed," Neil Roberts, head of marine and aviation with the Lloyd’s Market Association, told Reuters.

"A number of things are still to be resolved and underwriters will need to assess voyages individually," said Roberts, whose association represents the interests of all underwriting businesses in the Lloyd’s of London insurance market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)