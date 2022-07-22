Left Menu

Interest among insurers in covering Ukraine grains cargoes – Lloyd’s market official

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 23:15 IST
Interest among insurers in covering Ukraine grains cargoes – Lloyd’s market official
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A number of insurance underwriters are interested in providing cover for grain shipments from Ukraine after an agreement was reached to re-open Black Sea ports although details need to be worked out, a senior London marine insurance market official said on Friday.

"There are a number of underwriters who have expressed an interest in writing this risk and one or two brokers also. It may well be a consortium that is formed," Neil Roberts, head of marine and aviation with the Lloyd’s Market Association, told Reuters.

"A number of things are still to be resolved and underwriters will need to assess voyages individually," said Roberts, whose association represents the interests of all underwriting businesses in the Lloyd’s of London insurance market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022