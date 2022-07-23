YES WORLD now holds a World Record-World's biggest percentage gainer CryptoCurrency in price within 24 hours of listing on exchange

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI/PNN): First CryptoCurrency in the World To Gain Maximum Percentage Hike In Token Price In 24 Hours of Listing. YES WORLD Token World Record is 4900 per cent Gain within 24 hours from Initial List Price on Crypto-Exchange. YES WORLD Token made history on its listing day on Exchange. YES WORLD Token became the biggest gainer with a gain of 4900 per cent from the listing price within 24 hours of listing on crypto-Exchange - Coinsbit.io. It is the biggest percentage gain recorded for any cryptocurrency on its first day of listing on the Exchange so far. The recorded date was July 18, 2022.

YES WORLD Token is posting volumes of more than $11.7 million. The total market capitalization of the token reached the $250 million mark in the first 24 hours ending on the July 18, 2022. YES WORLD is a climate tech startup focused on making carbon emission information more traceable and transparent, representing a unique opportunity to neutralize carbon emissions. The most important feature of YES Token is its ability to warehouse, tokenization and standardization of voluntary carbon offsets.

Yes World token is an asset-based token and utility token, using blockchain technology based on BEP20, a token standard on Binance Smart Chain that extends ERC-20, the most common Ethereum token standard. Praveen Kherwal, Head of Global Operations at Yes World, said that those humungous rallies at debut are extremely enjoyable, and the record volumes are testament to the same.

"Amidst the cryptocurrency price correction of late, the performance of the Yes World token has lifted our morale, and we look forward to continuing this momentum going forward," he added. YES WORLD Token is listed on three crypto exchanges - Consbit, BankCEX and VinDAX. In addition, YES WORLD Token with the symbol YES, has a presence in all major crypto marketplaces - Coinmarketcap, Coingecko, Crypto.com and others.

YES WORLD is planning a massive Airdrop which is claimed to be one of the biggest Airdrop seen so far, scheduled to begin on 23/03/2023. Also, the Global launch for YES TOKEN is scheduled for 24/04/2024, with more than 50 top crypto exchanges in the world. The token was launched by 'Save the Earth' activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary, promoter and co-founder of Yes World. Constantly working to raise awareness about global warming and climate change, Dr Choudhary has championed a noble cause to reduce the carbon footprint and bring to light the issue of global warming and climate change.

YES WORLD Token creates various utility services based on blockchain to generate awareness around the global warming challenges to bring to critical mass to join the mission and take steps to reduce carbon footprints from the atmosphere. The token is intended to be used by public companies and organizations that will exchange tokens to offset their carbon footprint through various utility-based services to build a strong community. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

