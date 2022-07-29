Founder of Climate Tech startup YES WORLD - Sandeep Choudhary received CEO STAR AWARD 2022 for his contribution toward Save Earth Mission

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/PNN): Save Earth Activist and YES WORLD Co-founder Sandeep Choudhary has been honored by the prestigious SMEBIZZ CEO STAR AWARD 2022 at The Leela Ambience Hotel, Gurugram on July 23, 2022. Sandeep Choudhary, who has committed his life in finding solutions to the challenge of global warming and protecting Mother Nature, has received many prestigious awards recently for his Save Earth Mission. Sandeep Choudhary is a Promoter of climate tech blockchain-based startup - YES WORLD, and he is working on World's biggest mission to save the earth. Dr Choudhary who has a strong background in technology and real estate, left his fin-tech startup BankSathi Technologies, a VC-funded USD 50 Million company for this world's biggest mission to save our planet Earth.

He has been working tirelessly since then towards the reduction of the carbon footprint from Earth's atmosphere. For years, Choudhary has been a part of several initiatives that have worked towards making the world a greener and healthier place for its inhabitants. Choudhary's path-breaking achievements as an entrepreneur and thoughtful initiatives as a save Earth activist have been recognized by the government and several national and international agencies. In the year 2016, he was invited as a delegate with Prime Minister Narender Modi on his Japan delegation. Earlier this year, he was conferred an honorary doctorate degree from the American University. He has been felicitated with India's Biggest Shaksheeyat Awards by the Governor of Odisha. On World Environment Day, he was honoured with the Global Business Achievers Award in Delhi. The Zee Media Group gave him the Rising Star Award for his meteoric rise as an entrepreneur. Another notable award won by him is the Best Technology Entrepreneur Award by CNBC Awaaz.

YES WORLD Token an Asset-based Token that drives value from Carbon Credits and warehousing, tokenization, and standardization of voluntary carbon offsets. YES WORLD has a strong and fast-growing community that supports the biggest mission and spreading the much-required awareness around the most existential threat that mankind faces today due to global warming and climate change emergency. Yes World Token uses blockchain technology to create several utilities to promote the save Earth mission and offering the kind of products and services which add value to the consumers' lives without disrupting the environment.

As an environmentalist, Choudhary keeps brainstorming and ideating innovative methods and techniques that would contribute towards nurturing the environment. Twitter handle for Choudhary is @Sandep4Earth

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)