Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India calls the graduating students to promote Constitutional Culture and Social Democracy at the 11th Convocation of O.P. Jindal Global University

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI/OP Jindal University): O P Jindal Global University, an 'Institution of Eminence', held its largest ever Convocation on 7 August in the distinguished presence of Hon'ble (Dr) Justice D Y Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India, who delivered the Convocation Address and The RT Hon'ble Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General, The Commonwealth, as well as the Founding Chancellor and Benefactor, O P Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal. The 11th Convocation and Founder's Day saw more than 3,100 JGU students receive their Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Doctoral degrees at the 11th Convocation and Founder's Day representing various schools and institutes: Law, Art & Architecture, Banking & Finance, Government & Public Policy, International Affairs, Journalism & Communication, Liberal Arts & Humanities and Behavioral Sciences.

This was the first convocation ceremony to be held physically since the pandemic. In 2021, JGU had organised a virtual convocation ceremony to honour the graduating students as they were unable to access the campus on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the graduating students of 2022, graduates from the 2020 and 2021 batch also attended the ceremony. The Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal paid homage to his father, Shri O.P. Jindal, in whose memory this university was established. "The unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty and the unprecedented challenges that you all faced in the last two years, did not stop you from persevering in your commitment to make all-out efforts so that all the students have best access to world-class education. I am sure you will remain focused throughout and carve out your own destiny. You have to assume full responsibility for your learning and for your professional development. You have received the best environment to seek knowledge and hone your skills for your life. You should always abide by the core values of your alma mater and stand by your principles with deep commitment to public service", said, Naveen Jindal.

Chancellor Jindal also stressed the fact that the achievements of the university speak volumes about the world-class education is providing to its students. "You are proud ambassadors of this university, and we are very proud of your achievements. The university has and shall always stand with its graduates. In our alumni, we see our future and you are also the future of this country and the world", Jindal said. Congratulating the students, faculty, and staff of JGU for attaining high standards of academic excellence, Hon'ble (Dr.) Justice DY Chandrachud said, "In a short span of time, JGU has emerged as a preeminent university delivering quality education to a wide spectrum of students from across India and globally. These collective efforts of the students, faculty and the administration have been internationally recognised by the prestigious QS World University Rankings. Even domestically, JGU has been conferred with the status of an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India. I congratulate them for attaining the high standards of academic excellence."

In his Convocation Address, Hon'ble (Dr.) Justice DY Chandrachud focussed on the role the graduating students should play in ensuring social democracy and justice in society. "Our constitutional culture does not maintain itself. It is for each one of us as citizens to participate in the slow but vital task of every day of transforming our constitution from a charter of ideals to a reflection of reality. As citizens, we hold the responsibility and the duty which accompanies it, as inheritors and guardians of our constitution, to imbibe and inculcate constitutional ideals in our daily lives to promote social harmony, inclusion and plurality. It ought to be regarded as a constitutional duty, it is even a moral obligation. As all of you, who are in true essence the representatives of a new India, you should introspect on how your actions could contribute to strengthening the constitutional ethos of social democracy in India." The RT Hon'ble Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General, The Commonwealth encouraged the students to emerge as change-makers of tomorrow in her Special Address. "You aren't the leaders of tomorrow, you are the leaders of today. These have been dark and difficult days. The world has suffered a trauma which many did not think we could overcome. I want you to recall your determination, resilience and your ability not just to survive but thrive. And, you have thrived. You will be known as the resilient generation. On your shoulders is placed the task of coming up with the innovations that we need to change the world. The university has trained you, they have given you the tools, the gifts, and the opportunities you will need, and you have to be the difference that we need to see in our world."

Addressing the cheering students, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of JGU, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "This is a moment for you to be proud and grateful. You have come a long way since you joined JGU and your accomplishments are truly outstanding and we are proud of you. Let me take you back to March 2020 when all of us had a rude awakening. Little did we know that our lives are going to change so fundamentally. We had approximately 5,000 students, today we have over 10,000 students. We had approximately 550 full-time faculty members from 32 countries and today we have over 1,000 faculty members from 46 countries. We had eight schools on March 2020 and today we have 12 schools. In international collaborations, we had 220 university partners in 40 countries, now over 360 university partners in 67 countries. This phenomenal expansion has come with an even stronger commitment to quality education and excellence." Elaborating on the five key lessons that JGU learnt during this phase, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar added, "First, innovation. Never be afraid of challenges, including new ones that will push the boundaries of innovation. Second, transformation. Always be ready and willing to embrace the challenges and at the same time to find solutions outside the box. Third, note that it is the collective effort of your colleagues that constitute, the team and that needs to be nurtured by building trust, collegiality and camaraderie. Fourth, effective communication with all stakeholders that will ensure transparency and integrity in institutional governance. Fifth, develop resilience. Position yourself in such a manner that you are able to fulfil the greatest of dreams and aspirations even in the most adverse circumstances, which all of you students have proven during the pandemic."

Prof. Kumar also extended his gratitude towards the Founding Chancellor and Benefactor of the University, Naveen Jindal. "Chancellor Jindal's commitment to philanthropy and education and his deeper commitment to academic freedom, institutional autonomy as well as independence has made JGU a role model for private, not-for-profit universities not just in India but beyond. Chancellor Jindal epitomises the vision of how corporations such as Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) can contribute to positive change in society through education, social responsibility and philanthropy." Earlier, the graduates of all the academic programmes of JGU were awarded with various medals for outstanding performance and also were given their degrees.

Prof. Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University at the end of the Convocation ceremony proposed a vote of thanks.

