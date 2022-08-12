Left Menu

Tourist bus catches fire in Delhi, no casualty reported

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 14:24 IST
A private bus carrying tourists from south India caught fire on Friday morning near Sena Bhawan in central Delhi, officials said.

No casualties were reported, a senior police officer said.

Information regarding the blaze was received at 11.15 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 12.05 pm, they said.

The tourists were going to Indira Gandhi Memorial when the bus caught fire at a roundabout near Sena Bhawan. The bus was completely gutted in fire but no other vehicle was affected. Traffic was diverted on the route briefly, the police officer said.

