HDFC ERGO General Insurance and Great Place to Work® India Partner to Make India a Healthy Place to Work For All

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) HDFC ERGO and Great Place to Work® India announced their strategic partnership to drive the movement of making India a healthy place to work for all and positively impact millions of lives in the country, through this movement. The partnership aims to benefit organizations, employees, and the community through the following objectives that the two organizations have jointly envisioned. • For Organizations: To provide a benchmark to India Inc. through the Workplace Wellness Index© a comprehensive research-based framework developed by Great Place to Work® India for organizations to create a culture of holistic wellbeing.

• For Individuals: Enable individuals to assess their personal wellbeing using a quick self-assessment tool Wellbeing indicator© and take ownership of their own wellbeing by understanding their fitness, resilience and social indices.

• For the Community: Build an ecosystem - World of WellnessTM that serves as a platform for organizations, individuals, and service providers in the country to learn from each other, share best practices and recognize the Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness. Great Place to Work® India and HDFC ERGO invite organisations to join the movement and be a part of the only public study in the country focused on partnering with organisations to build a workplace culture fostering holistic wellbeing, and identify India’s Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness.

Commenting on the partnership and its vision, Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO Great Place to Work® India, said, “We truly believe Great Place To Work® India with HDFC ERGO can make a difference, of effecting change by broadening the characterisation of Health and Wellbeing together with Industry Leaders and community members, for everyone’s betterment. There is a growing need for Organizations and Industry Leaders, to help better organize the imperatives of what goes into defining the priorities of Health and Wellbeing. We must take a stance, and drive Health and Wellbeing as being an integral pillar of helping people navigate uncertainty, and purpose it as the glue to connect employees and other stakeholders, inspiring commitment to follow through with this change. We are committed to partnering with leaders across India Inc. to fuel this movement.” “HDFC ERGO is an organization that has always believed in building a business with purpose and has a strong foundation of values integral to its vision. This partnership with Great Place to Work® India is an opportunity for us to redefine the health insurance space and work towards making organizations & individuals healthier,” said Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO. Health and well-being are key challenges being discussed all over the world for both individuals and organizations. International forums and bodies like The World Economic Forum and WHO have announced the urgent need to bring well-being to the fore, with a call to action at the global level. Corporates and their workforce are one of the key enablers to influence and drive action to address this identified priority. As per a recent report released by the Global Wellness Institute, Workplace Wellness is expected to grow from 48.5-billion-dollar market size in 2020, to 58-billion-dollar market size by 2025. The current workplace wellness spends cover only around 10.2% working population across the globe and India does not feature among the Top 20 markets that contribute to around 85% of the total global spends. This provides an unmissable opportunity for India Inc. to incorporate employee wellbeing in their business strategy. Preeti Malhotra, Practice Head - Wellness Practice and Co-owner at Great Place to Work®, India said, “We at Great Place to Work® India founded our wellness practice with a vision of making India a healthy place to work for all. The pandemic has brought employee wellbeing more center stage and has given us the opportunity to ensure that we as leaders adopt a proactive approach to Employee Wellbeing and make it an integral part of our workplace culture and people strategy. We are delighted to be forging this partnership with HDFC ERGO and are inspired by the commitment of their leadership team to genuinely make a difference in the lives of their employees, customers, and all stakeholders. We believe that this partnership will enable us to enhance the reach and amplify the impact that this movement can create.” With the announcement, the two organizations invite leaders and employees across corporate India to join the movement. The stakeholders can become a part of the annual research conducted by Great Place to Work® to identify and recognize India’s Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness and can also participate in a series of initiatives curated as a part of the annual calendar. This will enable them to learn how to create a culture of holistic well-being in the organization, share and exchange best practices with industry peers and best workplaces, interact with experts in health and wellness, access wellness benefits for self and family and contributing to the larger community through social projects. To know more about the movement, please visit www.greatplacetowork.in/hdfc-ergo-partnership About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 95 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. In India, the institute works with more than 1400 organizations annually to help them build High-Trust, High-performance cultures. Great Place to Work® India founded its health and wellness practice with a vision of making India a healthy place to work for all. Their research-based framework and the public study on workplace wellness to identify the best workplaces in health and wellness is the first-of-its-kind in the country. About HDFC ERGO General Insurance HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd. and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of the Munich RE Group of Germany. HDFC ERGO is one of India’s largest non-life insurance companies in the private sector. A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer consumers the best-in-class service experience. The company has created a stream of innovative & new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), & Robotics. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with ~93% of retail policies issued digitally. The self-help tech platform developed by HDFC ERGO has empowered the customers to avail 58% of the services in a self-help mode on a 24x7 basis with ~40% of the customers requesting services digitally. The Company offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accidents in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space. Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touchpoint and milestone to ensure consumers are serviced in real time.

