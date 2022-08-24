Evaana Wellness Launches EvalaBeauté and Tural Naturalis - India’s Premier Beauty and Wellness Brands for Preteen and Teenagers

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Safe and conscious cosmetic and skincare products for children and adolescents • The brand encourages today’s kids and youth to start a beauty and skin wellness routine at an early age • Natural and vegan, dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, and PETA-approved products Evala and Tural, India’s premier beauty and wellness brands for preteens and teens announced the launch of the first line of its beauty products in the country. Evala and Tural use unique formulas to create safe and conscious cosmetic and skincare products for children and adolescents that offer a fresh finish and nourishment to their skin. The full line of thoughtfully formulated and tested products includes two categories which have 11 inclusive products that are available on leading e-commerce platforms. The brand will launch more of its products soon. Evaana Wellness, Founder, and CEO Sandhya Vivek Mohanani’s passion for beauty and wellness was born at a very young age and from the moment she became a mom; Sandhya channelled that love into grooming her daughters and began her skincare journey. Realising how important it is for youth to use the right wellness products, she set out on a mission to create her own wellness brand that goes beyond the physical products to help them feel good about themselves and celebrate what makes them unique with clean and world-class products. To challenge the beauty myth of physical perfection, Sandhya created these beauty and wellness products backed by nature and science to make youth reach a place of self-love, confidence, and acceptance. Since the brand’s inception, Sandhya has been involved in every step of product development. Whether it's testing each product or developing a design for the first-of-its-kind child friendly, Lip Gloss and Lip Balm, Sandhya has monitored every aspect to create what the teenagers need. Under Evala, the beauty brand will launch Lip Gloss and Lip Balm; both will be available in three different variants. Tural introduces VIT-Sea Toner for all skin types, Mudd Off Cleanser & Glow Sea Moisturiser for Oily Skin and Wash-Away cleanser and I Sea You Moisturiser for Normal Skin. All of these products are natural and vegan, dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, and PETA-approved. Sandhya Vivek Mohanani, Founder and CEO, Evaana Wellness, says, “Evala and Tural are the beauty and wellness brands born with the vision to create safe and conscious cosmetics and skincare for children and adolescents. Scientifically developed, all the products are specially designed to help preteens and teens care for their skin. The brand envisages being instrumental and encourages them to start a routine at an early age so that they do not land up with major skin concerns. It is exclusively created to support your little kids’ adventures with makeup!” About EvalaBeauté EvalaBeauté is India’s premier beauty brand for preteens and teens. The brand strives to support mothers who are looking for science-based natural beauty and wellness products for their kids’ adventure with makeup. EvalaBeauté’s one-of-its-kind lip care products are well-researched, and certified and encourage preteens and teens to take the first step towards makeup with a trusted partner. From M brio to M gush-ee, from its To Be Honest collection to M Jammy, EvalaBeauté’s lip gloss and lip balms are setting the trend and have become everyone’s first pick.

About Tural Naturalis Tural Naturalis is India’s premier skincare brand for preteens and teens. Derived from the word natural, Tural means ‘to be alive’. Tural Naturalis products are formulated to give you radiant, supple skin and encourage you to start taking care of your skin from an early age. From its Glow Sea Moisturiser to Sea You Moisturiser, VIT-Sea Toner to Mudd Off Cleanser, and Wash-Away Cleanser, Tural Naturalis’s products have become the gold standard in skincare. They are child-friendly, dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, vegan, cruelty free FDA approved and infused with marine energy to take you to a place of self-love, confidence, and acceptance.

