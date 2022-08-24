Farm to Fork (F2F) Strategy – Goals and Technology Support

The global supply chain has been growing and developing at an unprecedented rate to meet the increased consumer demand for readily accessible international products. But this kind of industrialization does have a fair share of downsides.

Alongside the increased risk of adulteration, counterfeit, and fraudulent activity, such a sprawling distribution network also has a significant impact on the planet.

In line with the objectives of the European Green Deal and the global response to the climate crisis, the EU has launched the Farm to Fork (F2F) strategy to boost the sustainability of the food supply chain and reduce the impact of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry on the environment.

Here is all you need to know about the F2F strategy, the technologies that are powering it, and the tools to implement it within your own company.

What Is the Farm to Fork (F2F) Strategy?

The Farm to Fork (F2F) project is a 10-year strategy introduced by the European Commission to create a food system that is fairer, healthier, and more environmentally friendly. The F2F concept encompasses a wide range of political and economic adjustments introduced to improve the sustainability, reliability, and resilience of the food supply system, in the EU and worldwide.

The strategy also aims to combat the high levels of GHG emissions that derive from today's food processing systems, reduce the consumption of natural resources, and prevent the loss of biodiversity. From a social and public health standpoint, the F2F strategy also aims to limit the negative effects of today's food system, which include under- and over-nutrition.

This project is designed to be implemented over 10 years, thus giving the chance to companies in the agricultural sector to adapt and evolve, which will enable a drastic reform of the production and distribution in the EU food system.

You can learn more about this ecological transition and the technological pillars that are fuelling this positive change by visiting this page:https://authena.io/farm-to-fork/.

Objectives of the Farm To Fork Strategy

The Farm to Fork system is far from a theoretical concept. Thanks to well-defined objectives, this strategy is designed to be a concrete plan for positive change. Some of the key objectives to be achieved within 2030 include:

Ensuring that the EU food system has a positive or neutral environmental impact

Reverse the loss of biodiversity and soil nutrients, and protect the existing one

Transitioning the agriculture of at least a quarter of the member states to organic farming

Reducing the sale and consumption of antibiotics and chemical pesticides

Ensure that all EU citizens can benefit from food security, adequate nutrition, and public health

Ensuring that quality food remains affordable

Promotion and support of fair trade

How the Farm to Fork Strategy Works

The Farm to Fork strategy is based on five main steps. These are:

Ensuring the sustainable production of local goods

Sustainably and naturally processing whole agricultural products for consumption

Shortening the distribution channel to guarantee fresh products and minimal emissions.

More transparent retail practices to ensure that consumers can make better-informed decisions

Educating the end-user about the importance of choosing quality, authentic, and sustainable produce.

Benefits of the Farm to Fork Strategy

The Farm to Fork strategy is designed to bring unprecedented benefits to the citizens, communities, industries, and natural environments across the European Union.

In particular, communities can benefit from higher-quality foods, which are more easily accessible and affordable, without compromising on quality or nutritiousness.

What's more, the reduction in hazardous substances such as pesticides and antibiotics can boost public health and fend off rising issues such as antibiotic resistance, neurological disease, and respiratory illnesses. This will protect both farmers and the end users.

Ultimately, the process aims to boost the economic well-being of communities by supporting more sustainable agricultural practices.

The Technology Enabling Farm to Fork Strategy

The F2F framework aims to reduce the impact on the agricultural industry by shortening the supply chain and adopting more sustainable practices. However, with an expected global population soaring of 10 billion by 2050, this strategy will only be implemented efficiently with the help of modern and emerging technologies.

Blockchain-based solutions, IoT devices, and AI-powered systems are the tools necessary to boost supply chain visibility and reduce the need for the manual input of data, thus boosting the efficiency and sustainability of the supply chain.

Implementing the Farm to Fork Strategy in Your Company With the Help of a Product Authentication Expert

End-to-end product authentication solutions such as the one introduced by Authena allow manufacturers in the agricultural sector to boost the efficiency and sustainability of the supply chain through a secure, customized, and easy-to-use platform. Partner with a product authentication expert today to take the first step towards a greener future.

