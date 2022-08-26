Smytten Takes Another Big Step in Revolutionizing the Pre-purchase Experience of Indian Beauty Consumers by Bringing them the Best of Makeup Brands to Try at Home

Get trial products from top makeup brands like MyGlamm, Colorbar, Renee, Swiss Beauty and many more! Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Smytten, India's largest tech-enabled D2C product discovery & trial platform, launches India's first-ever concept of 'Makeup - Try At Home' that offers a wide selection of trial size miniature makeup products from the best of brands. Beauty enthusiasts can now order to try them from the comfort of their home at a minimal cost and then decide to buy what's right for them. With special curations of trial products from many popular brands like MyGlamm, Colorbar, Renée, and Swiss Beauty, amongst others, one can now choose to Try different shades and types of makeup products first before making a purchase decision. Starting August 27th, a Smytten user can select up to seven trial packs from a range of makeup brands and get 100% cashback along with exciting freebies and offers. Being a makeup shopper as an Indian is not easy. One faces endless challenges throughout their buying journey. Right from struggling to find brands that consider brown skin while curating their catalogues to finding the right shades that complement their features. Indian skin types and textures are not only unique but also vary across their vast spectrum of colours. For a successful purchase, it becomes inevitable to have the option of trying multiple shades, products and brands - and decide what works best. Capturing the heart of this endless and frustrating inconvenience, Smytten's one-of-a-kind model of makeup product trials at home is the way forward for any makeup user. It empowers consumers by making their decision-making significantly more accessible, affordable and informed. Commenting on the same, Swagat Sarangi, Co-founder of Smytten, said, ''Makeup buying is a very personal and high involvement process for consumers. For most beauty consumers, it's challenging to pick makeup products solely relying on visual representation or reviews online. Natural buying behaviour inclines towards swatch testing products from lipsticks and eyeshadows to eyeliners and nail paints. However, with increasing consumer adoption of online purchases, we now bring in a ''Try At Home'' solution for makeup products by partnering with more than 20 widely popular makeup brands. We intend to make the buying decision of every online beauty consumer in India very easy and seamless, simultaneously bringing in many first-time online makeup buyers who have been holding back from online makeup purchases because of their inability to try before they buy.” About Smytten Smytten is India's largest tech-enabled D2C product discovery & trial platform. Founded by ex-Unilever and Google executives Siddhartha Nangia and Swagata Sarangi, respectively, Smytten is enhancing the way Indian consumers discover, experience and try products before they buy. Smytten hosts 1000+ lifestyle brands on its platform across categories like beauty & makeup, fragrances, male grooming, food & beverages, health & wellness, baby & mother care. It enables consumers to sample products at the comfort of their homes and helps them make the right purchase decisions. It also provides its brand partners with a suite of services and data-backed insights needed for scaling up customer acquisition, product development & channel expansion.

