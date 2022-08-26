Left Menu

US Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3 percent in July

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, according to a report closely watched by the Federal Reserve.

Consumer prices rose 6.3 percent in July from a year earlier after posting an annual increase of 6.8 percent in June, the biggest jump since 1982, the Commerce Department reported on Friday.

Energy prices made the difference in July: They dropped last month after surging in June.

So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.6 percent last month from a year earlier, Commerce said.

Inflation started rising sharply in the spring of 2021 as the economy rebounded with surprising speed from the short but devastating coronavirus recession a year earlier.

Surging customer orders overwhelmed factories, ports and freight yards, leading to delays, shortages, and higher prices.

The Fed was slow to respond to rising inflation, thinking it the temporary result of supply chain bottlenecks. But as prices continued to climb, the US central bank moved aggressively, hiking its benchmark interest rate four times since March.

