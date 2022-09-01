Rio Tinto to secure Oyu Tolgoi ownership with $3.3 bln Turquoise Hill deal

Rio Tinto on Thursday reached an in-principle agreement to buy the rest of Canadian copper miner Turquoise Hill Resources for $3.3 billion and secure direct ownership of the massive Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia.

Rio will pay C$43 per share in cash for the 49% of Turquoise Hill it does not already own, a more than 19% premium to the stock's last close and higher than a sweetened offer of C$40 apiece proposed last month. Turquoise Hill is a single-asset company that holds 66% of one of the world's largest known copper and gold deposits, 550 km (342 miles) south of Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar.

It had earlier rejected the C$34 apiece offer from Rio, saying it was too low following an assessment by an independent committee. "Rio Tinto is committed to moving Oyu Tolgoi forward in direct partnership with the government of Mongolia to realize its full potential for all stakeholders," Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm said.

"This agreement... will simplify governance, improve efficiency and create greater certainty of funding for the long-term success of the Oyu Tolgoi project." Rio and the Mongolian government, which owns the remaining 34% of Oyu Tolgoi, earlier this year ended a long-running dispute over the $7-billion expansion of the mine.

Rio and Turquoise Hill also agreed on Thursday to amend certain financing arrangements to help the Canadian firm address near-term liquidity, Rio said. The agreements include increasing an early advance facility agreed in May to $650 million from $400 million and extending the deadline for a $650 million equity raising and debt repayment to at least March 2023.

The amended arrangements also include a commitment by Rio to participate pro rata in an initial equity offering. A special meeting of Turquoise Hill shareholders to approve the deal is expected in the fourth quarter, and the deal will close shortly thereafter if approved, Rio said.

