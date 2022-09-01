Left Menu

Prices of commercial cylinder slashed by Rs 91.5

Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 with immediate effect.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 with immediate effect. With this latest revision in prices, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,885, instead of Rs 1,976 in Delhi.

On August 1 too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit. Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, continue to remain steady.

On July 6, prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by Rs 50 per unit. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022. In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at Rs 1,053 per unit.Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

