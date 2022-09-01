Left Menu

Hong Kong shares track Asian markets lower; China rises on stimulus hopes

** "With virus disruptions spreading again, foreign demand cooling, the property sector still in a downward spiral and stimulus failing to gain traction there are few reasons to expect a near-term turnaround," wrote Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics. ** Highlighting an urgency to stimulate the economy, China said it will publish detailed steps for newly announced economic policy measures in early September.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:27 IST
Hong Kong shares track Asian markets lower; China rises on stimulus hopes
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong stocks tracked other Asian markets lower on Thursday amid a gloomy global growth outlook, but China shares gained on bets that Beijing will roll out more stimulus to revive a coronavirus-hit economy. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.5% to 19,650.77 in morning trading, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.3% to 6,773.42.

** In mainland China, the bluechip CSI300 index rose 0.1% to 4,082.69, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,209.87. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 1.5% amid fresh signs of economic weakness.

** Regional purchasing managers' indexes from South Korea, Japan and China all pointed to slowing global economic activity as high inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine took a heavy toll. ** Although inflation in China is modest, and the country's interest rates keep falling, fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, and a deteriorating property crisis threatens nascent economic recovery.

** The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen tightened COVID-19 curbs, as cases continued to mount on Thursday, while Chengdu - the capital city of southwestern Sichuan province - announced it will conduct mass COVID-19 testing from Thursday to Sunday. ** "With virus disruptions spreading again, foreign demand cooling, the property sector still in a downward spiral and stimulus failing to gain traction there are few reasons to expect a near-term turnaround," wrote Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

** Highlighting an urgency to stimulate the economy, China said it will publish detailed steps for newly announced economic policy measures in early September. ** China's property and energy shares jumped on Thursday as investors bet on fresh policy support.

** "The path to recovery will be uneven," said Ting Lu, chief China economist, Nomura. "We expect more policy easing and stimulus measures." ** But most sectors in Hong Kong fell, with consumer and firms among the biggest decliners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022