Hong Kong shares track Asian markets lower; China rises on stimulus hopes

Hong Kong stocks tracked other Asian markets lower on Thursday amid a gloomy global growth outlook, but China shares gained on bets that Beijing will roll out more stimulus to revive a coronavirus-hit economy. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.5% to 19,650.77 in morning trading, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.3% to 6,773.42.

** In mainland China, the bluechip CSI300 index rose 0.1% to 4,082.69, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,209.87. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 1.5% amid fresh signs of economic weakness.

** Regional purchasing managers' indexes from South Korea, Japan and China all pointed to slowing global economic activity as high inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine took a heavy toll. ** Although inflation in China is modest, and the country's interest rates keep falling, fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, and a deteriorating property crisis threatens nascent economic recovery.

** The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen tightened COVID-19 curbs, as cases continued to mount on Thursday, while Chengdu - the capital city of southwestern Sichuan province - announced it will conduct mass COVID-19 testing from Thursday to Sunday. ** "With virus disruptions spreading again, foreign demand cooling, the property sector still in a downward spiral and stimulus failing to gain traction there are few reasons to expect a near-term turnaround," wrote Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

** Highlighting an urgency to stimulate the economy, China said it will publish detailed steps for newly announced economic policy measures in early September. ** China's property and energy shares jumped on Thursday as investors bet on fresh policy support.

** "The path to recovery will be uneven," said Ting Lu, chief China economist, Nomura. "We expect more policy easing and stimulus measures." ** But most sectors in Hong Kong fell, with consumer and firms among the biggest decliners.

