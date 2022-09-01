Left Menu

4 labourers injured after car runs over them at bus stand in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four labourers sleeping near a canteen at a bus stand here were injured when a car ran over them, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2.30 am on Wednesday at the state transport bus stand in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district and no arrest has been made so far, they said.

The four labourers, in the age group of 30 to 60 years, were sleeping on a pavement near the canteen when the speeding car ran over them, an official from Mahatma Phule police station in Kalyan said.

Following the incident, some others sleeping there woke up and rushed the injured persons to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The car driver has been identified, but it is not yet known if he was driving under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

A probe is on into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

