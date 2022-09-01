Left Menu

Delay in services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line due to passenger on track: DMRC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:34 IST
Representational Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Services have been delayed on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro on Thursday due to a ''passenger on track'' at Tilak Nagar station, officials said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank till Vaishali.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also took to Twitter to alert the commuters about the delay.

''Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted.

Further details from the DMRC and police authorities were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

