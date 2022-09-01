Left Menu

Escorts Kubota reports 7 pc increase in tractor sales for August

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:37 IST
Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota on Thursday reported 7 per cent rise in tractor sales at 6,111 units for August 2022.

The company sold 5,693 tractors in the year-ago same period.

Domestic tractor sales stood at 5,308 units as against 4,920 units in August last year, up 8 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Exports increased 4 per cent to 803 units from 773 tractors sold in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

