Escorts Kubota reports 7 pc increase in tractor sales for August
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:37 IST
Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota on Thursday reported 7 per cent rise in tractor sales at 6,111 units for August 2022.
The company sold 5,693 tractors in the year-ago same period.
Domestic tractor sales stood at 5,308 units as against 4,920 units in August last year, up 8 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Exports increased 4 per cent to 803 units from 773 tractors sold in August last year.
