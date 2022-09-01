Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:41 IST
Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales rise 8 pc to 4,01,595 units in Aug
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales grew 8 per cent on an annual basis to 4,01,595 units in August, the company said on Thursday.

The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 3,73,270 vehicles in August 2021.

Total domestic sales rose 49 per cent to 2,56,755 units in the month under review, from 1,72,595 units in August 2021.

The two-wheeler exports volume fell 28 per cent to 1,44,840 units in August this year, from 2,00,675 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Two-wheeler total sales, including exports, grew 5 per cent to 3,55,625 vehicles in August 2022, as against 3,38,310 units dispatched in the same month year earlier.

Two-wheeler domestic sales, according to the company, rose 48 per cent to 2,33,838 units in August this year, as compared to 1,57,971 units in the year-ago period.

The two-wheeler exports volume plunged 32 per cent to 1,21,787 units, from 1,80,339 units in the same month of 2021, it said.

The company also registered a 31 per cent growth in commercial vehicles sales at 45,970 units in August. Bajaj Auto had sold a total of 34,960 commercial vehicles in August last year, as per the statement.

