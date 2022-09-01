Taiwan shoots down unidentified drone in Kinmen
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:50 IST
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday it shot down an unidentified civilian drone that entered its airspace in Kinmen, a group of islands located just offshore from Chinese cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou.
The ministry said it will continue to investigate and monitor to maintain the safety of the defence zone.
