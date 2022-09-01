Left Menu

Taiwan shoots down unidentified drone in Kinmen

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday it shot down an unidentified civilian drone that entered its airspace in Kinmen, a group of islands located just offshore from Chinese cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou.

The ministry said it will continue to investigate and monitor to maintain the safety of the defence zone.

