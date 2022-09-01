Multiple landslides block roads in Sikkim

Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain blocked several roads across Sikkim, prompting the government to urge residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary, officials said on Thursday.

A massive landslide in 20 Mile area between Singtam and Rangpo in East Sikkim blocked National Highway 20 and cut off Gangtok.

This was the second time this week that the main highway connecting the Sikkim capital with Siliguri in West Bengal was blocked due to a landslide at the same spot in 20 Mile area. Vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the landslide spot and alternate routes via Pakyong and Pandam have also been blocked at several locations due to multiple landslides.

East Sikkim district authorities said it may take some time to clear the landslide at 20 Mile as heavy rain has hampered the clearing process, and loose rocks are continuously falling on the road.

The Roads and Bridges Department issued an advisory asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary since incessant rain has loosened rocks and cliffs, making them prone to landslides.

It said many roads have been damaged throughout the state and the department is working to restore road connectivity at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)