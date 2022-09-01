Left Menu

India's air traffic to grow nearly 7 pc through 2040: Boeing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 12:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Aircraft maker Boeing on Thursday said India's air traffic is projected to see a nearly 7 percent annual growth through 2040.

Strong recovery is gaining further momentum in Indian aviation and it is one of the fastest growing markets, Boeing Managing Director (Marketing) David Schulte said here.

According to him, India's airlines will lead air traffic growth through 2040, growing at a rate of 6.9 percent.

The growth for South East Asia market is pegged at 5.5 percent, China (5.4 percent), Africa (5.4 percent), and Latin America (4.8 percent), as per Boeing.

The projection is based on an over 20-year horizon and the growth could be much higher in the near-term.

A significant number of Boeing planes are being operated by Indian carriers.

The Indian aviation sector is on the recovery path after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

