Pakistan CPI inflation hits 27.3% Y/Y in August - statistics bureau

Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose to 27.3% year-on-year in August, its statistics bureau said on Thursday. In July, CPI inflation rose to 24.9%.

"On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.4% in Aug 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.3% in the previous month," the bureau said. Price rises in staples, vegetables, wheat and cooking oil led to the high inflation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)