Pakistan CPI inflation hits 27.3% Y/Y in August - statistics bureau

Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose to 27.3% year-on-year in August, its statistics bureau said on Thursday. In July, CPI inflation rose to 24.9%. "On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.4% in Aug 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.3% in the previous month," the bureau said.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-09-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 12:54 IST
Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose to 27.3% year-on-year in August, its statistics bureau said on Thursday. In July, CPI inflation rose to 24.9%.

"On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.4% in Aug 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.3% in the previous month," the bureau said. Price rises in staples, vegetables, wheat and cooking oil led to the high inflation, it said.

