Left Menu

Income Tax Dept raids Kolkata-based business group

The Income Tax Department has raided 28 premises spread in West Bengal and Jharkhand belonging to a prominent Kolkata-based business group engaged in the manufacturing of power transmission and distribution structures, steel structures, steel ERW pipes, and polymer products among others, Union Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:02 IST
Income Tax Dept raids Kolkata-based business group
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department has raided 28 premises spread in West Bengal and Jharkhand belonging to a prominent Kolkata-based business group engaged in the manufacturing of power transmission and distribution structures, steel structures, steel ERW pipes, and polymer products among others, Union Finance Ministry said on Thursday. The search and seizure operation by the Income Tax Department was carried out on 24th August 2022.

During the course of the search operation, various methods of tax evasion adopted by the group were unearthed. "A large number of incriminating evidence in the form of documents and digital data demonstrating booking of bogus expenditure and undisclosed cash sales has been found," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Moreover, evidence of the use of unaccounted cash for the acquisition of immovable property and unaccounted cash loans, etc. have also been found and seized. A preliminary analysis of seized evidence reveals that several shell companies have been utilised by the group to provide accommodation entries to its flagship concerns. These shell entities have been found to have routed back the unaccounted money in the guise of share capital/unsecured loan into the business of the group.

In addition, accommodation entries by an entry operator through a web of numerous shell companies aggregating to more than Rs 150 crore have also been detected. The search action has, so far, led to the detection of a total unaccounted income of more than Rs 250 crore. Further investigations are in progress, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022