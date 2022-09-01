Left Menu

European shares hit seven-week lows as rate hike fears grow

The pan-European STOXX 600 slid for a fifth straight day, dropping 0.8% by 0715 GMT. All sectors traded lower, with rate-sensitive tech stocks being among the biggest decliners. Focus was also on European manufacturing PMI data due at 0800 GMT.

01-09-2022
European shares kicked off September on a dour note, as worries around aggressive rate hikes and record-high inflation in the region dragged the STOXX 600 to near seven-week lows on Thursday. The pan-European STOXX 600 slid for a fifth straight day, dropping 0.8% by 0715 GMT.

All sectors traded lower, with rate-sensitive tech stocks being among the biggest decliners. Miners shed 1.8% after metals prices tumbled. Euro zone money markets priced in a roughly 80% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank at its meeting next week, compared with just over 50% on Wednesday.

Among stocks, Germany's Lufthansa fell 3.2% after a pilots' trade union announced on Wednesday a strike set to begin Friday as the two parties failed to reach an agreement on wages. Luxury stocks were under pressure, with Loius-Vuitton owner LVMH, Hermes and Burberry down between 1.6% and 2.2%.

German retail sales rose unexpectedly in July as online retail and the food sector showed recovery, data showed. Focus was also on European manufacturing PMI data due at 0800 GMT.

