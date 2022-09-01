Left Menu

Skoda Auto India wholesales rise 10 pc in August

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@skoda_es)
Skoda Auto India on Thursday said its wholesales increased 10 per cent to 4,222 units in August as compared with the same period last year.

The company had dispatched 3,829 units in August 2021.

The Czech carmaker said it has crossed 37,568 total sales mark for 2022 with more than a quarter yet to go.

This makes 2022 the biggest ever in terms of sales for the company in India, Skoda Auto said in a statement.

The previous best by the company was 34,678 units sold in 2012, it added. ''This is a landmark moment for Skoda Auto in India, and in the world. The credit to this achievement goes to our teams, our partners, and most importantly to our customers,'' Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

