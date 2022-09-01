German carrier Lufthansa's pilots to strike Friday over pay

A union representing pilots at German carrier Lufthansa says they will stage a walk-out on Friday after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management.

The union Vereinigung Cockpit accused Lufthansa on Thursday of failing to improve on their previous offer, leaving pilots no choice but to go on strike to press their demands.

According to Lufthansa, the company had offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (USD 900), amounting to a 5 per cent increase for senior pilots and an 18 per cent increase for those starting the profession.

The union had called for a 5.5 per cent raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023. In addition, pilots are seeking a new pay and holiday structure that the airline said would increase its staffing costs by about 40 per cent, or some 900 million euros over two years.

