Left Menu

91Springboard ties up with 'Google for Startups' for virtual accelerator program for women entrepreneurs

91Springboard, a co-working community, has collaborated with Google For Startups GFS to launch Level Up -- a pan-India virtual accelerator program aimed at enabling women entrepreneurs to elevate their startups and optimise business potential.The accelerator program combines key elements of business, technology, leadership and investment readiness. Through this effort with Google for Startups we hope to support women entrepreneurs in optimising their businesses and building successful startups, Vemuri added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 14:25 IST
91Springboard ties up with 'Google for Startups' for virtual accelerator program for women entrepreneurs

91Springboard, a co-working community, has collaborated with Google For Startups (GFS) to launch 'Level Up' -- a pan-India virtual accelerator program aimed at enabling women entrepreneurs to elevate their startups and optimise business potential.

The accelerator program combines key elements of business, technology, leadership and investment readiness. It offers mentoring, masterclasses, connections and tools for women entrepreneurs to refine their models, enhance their leadership skills and prepare them to get investment-ready in order to grow businesses and gain access to capital, a statement said.

Google for Startups is Google's initiative to help startups thrive. It brings together Google's products, connections, and best practices to enable startups to build something better.

''Level Up aims to address the hurdles women entrepreneurs face by creating opportunities for personal and business growth, providing greater visibility and a national platform, and improving access to capital through investor connections,'' it said.

Mike Kim, Head of Google for Startups APAC (Asia-Pacific), said: ''...our constant endeavor is to support diversity in the startup ecosystem. We have already launched an India Women Founders program and with this association, we are looking to scale our efforts to support more women founders.'' 91Springboard CEO Anand Vemuri said the company has always believed in nurturing the startup ecosystem and fostering growth through ample learning opportunities.

''More women are launching and running startups but do not have the adequate support system to flourish. Through this effort with Google for Startups we hope to support women entrepreneurs in optimising their businesses and building successful startups,'' Vemuri added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022