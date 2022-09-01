Dutch king cancels US trip due to pneumonia
Dutch king Willem-Alexander has canceled his U.S. work visit that was due to take place in California and Texas from Sept. The king is recovering from pneumonia," a statement from the government's information service (RVD) said. "Air travel can hinder a full recovery." The queen, his wife Maxima, will still be going on the work visit.
