Left Menu

Dutch king cancels US trip due to pneumonia

Dutch king Willem-Alexander has canceled his U.S. work visit that was due to take place in California and Texas from Sept. The king is recovering from pneumonia," a statement from the government's information service (RVD) said. "Air travel can hinder a full recovery." The queen, his wife Maxima, will still be going on the work visit.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 14:45 IST
Dutch king cancels US trip due to pneumonia
Willem-Alexander Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch king Willem-Alexander has canceled his U.S. work visit that was due to take place in California and Texas from Sept. 6-9 due to suffering from pneumonia.

"This was decided on medical advice. The king is recovering from pneumonia," a statement from the government's information service (RVD) said. "Air travel can hinder a full recovery."

The queen, his wife Maxima, will still be going on the work visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022