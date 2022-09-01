Left Menu

Tata Motors' total sales rise 36 pc in Aug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tata Motors on Thursday said its total sales increased by 36 percent to 78,843 units in August.

The auto major had sold 57,995 units in the same month of the previous year.

Its total domestic sales increased by 41 cents to 76,479 units in August. The company dispatched 54,190 units in August 2021.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 47,166 units last month, as against 28,018 units in August 2021, an increase of 68 percent.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were at 29,313 units last month, as compared to 26,172 units in the same month last year, an increase of 12 percent, it added.

