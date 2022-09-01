Left Menu

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gujarat facility gets observations from USFDA

01-09-2022
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gujarat facility gets observations from USFDA
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with two observations for its injectable facility at Karkhadi in Gujarat, following an inspection.

As per US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted an inspection at the injectable facility (F-3) at Karkhadi from August 18, 2022 to August 30, 2022, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The company further said the USFDA issued a Form 483 with two observations but none of the observations are related to data integrity and the ''management believes that they are addressable''.

Alembic said it is preparing the response to the observations, which will be submitted to the USFDA within the stipulated period.

