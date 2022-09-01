GM's Cruise recalls, revises self-driving software after crash

General Motors startup unit Cruise LLC said Thursday it had recalled 80 self-driving vehicles https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2022/RCLRPT-22E072-8020.PDF and updated their software after a June crash in San Francisco left two people injured. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recalled Cruise software could "in certain circumstances when making an unprotected left, cause the ADS to incorrectly predict another vehicle's path or be insufficiently reactive to the sudden path change of a road user."

NHTSA said "an improper (Automated Driving Systems) response can increase the risk of a crash." Cruise said in a rare circumstance, the software caused the autonomous vehicle to hard brake while performing an unprotected left turn that it deemed necessary to avoid a severe front-end collision.

It also noted a police report found the party most at fault for the June 3 crash was the other vehicle.

