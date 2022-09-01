Left Menu

TVS Motor Company sales rise 15 pc in Aug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:49 IST
TVS Motor Company Limited Image Credit: ANI

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 15 per cent growth in total sales at 3,33,787 units for August 2022.

The company had sold 2,90,694 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

The total two-wheelers sales grew by 15 per cent last month to 3,15,539 units compared to 2,74,313 units in August 2021.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were 2,39,325 units against 1,79,999 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 33 per cent. Motorcycle sales grew by 17 per cent to 1,57,118 units compared to 1,33,789 units in August 2021.

Scooters sales rose 40 per cent to 1,21,866 units in August 2022 from 87,059 units a year ago.

The company said three-wheeler sales last month stood at 18,248 units compared to 16,381 units in the year-ago period, up 11 per cent.

The total exports of vehicles slipped to 93,111 units in August 2022 from 1,09,927 units in August 2021.

TVS said sales of its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric stood at 4,418 units last month against 649 units in August 2021.

