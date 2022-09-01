Left Menu

BoE sets out rules for future bond auctions

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:49 IST
Bank of England Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Bank of England set out operational rules on Thursday for its future programme of bond sales, which it expects to total around 10 billion pounds a quarter, subject to a final approval from policymakers next month.

The BoE confirmed it would set minimum prices it would accept for bonds at its auctions - something that it had said it was considering in its original Aug. 4 announcement - and reserved the right to cancel auctions at any time before it published results.

Britain's bond market has seen increased volatility over the past month as prices have tumbled in the face of surging inflation, but the BoE has said it only intends to suspend the bond sale process if there is significant market turmoil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

