Left Menu

MP: Two sisters die in wall collapse in Bhind

Their kin will get compensation as per rules, the SDM said.A probe is underway into the incident, Prajapati added.

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:53 IST
MP: Two sisters die in wall collapse in Bhind
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two sisters in the 5-11 age group were killed in the early hours of Thursday after a wall of their house collapsed amid rains in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The incident took place in Morkhi village under Roun police station limits and the deceased have been identified as Anamika (11) and Anjali (5), Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) RB Prajapati said.

''They were sleeping when the wall collapsed. They died on the spot. Police and civic personnel retrieved their bodies from the debris. Their kin will get compensation as per rules,'' the SDM said.

A probe is underway into the incident, Prajapati added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022