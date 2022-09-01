Left Menu

SpiceJet's Delhi-Nashik plane returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag; DGCA to probe incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:57 IST
SpiceJet's Delhi-Nashik plane returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag; DGCA to probe incident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A SpiceJet plane, carrying 89 passengers, that took off for Nashik from the national capital on Thursday returned midway due to an ''autopilot'' snag and aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to an official.

The Boeing 737 plane landed safely and later the passengers were flown to Nashik in another aircraft.

This is the latest in a series of incidents involving planes of SpiceJet, which was ordered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 27 to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks. The order had come in the wake of various SpiceJet aircraft facing technical issues.

SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik), on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag, a DGCA official said.

The DGCA will probe the incident, the official added.

A source said there were 89 passengers onboard and they were ferried in another plane to Nashik, Maharashtra.

In a statement, SpiceJet said its Delhi-Nashik flight returned to Delhi after the flight crew experienced a malfunction with the autopilot system.

''The aircraft made a normal landing at Delhi and passengers disembarked normally,'' it said.

On Wednesday, SpiceJet, which is facing multiple headwinds, reported widening of net loss to Rs 789 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to high fuel prices and rupee depreciation.

Moreover, the DGCA deregistered six Boeing 737 aircraft of SpiceJet in August for non-payment of dues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022