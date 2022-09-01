Laxman Narasimhan to step down as CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Group

Anglo-Dutch multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group on Thursday said its CEO Laxman Narasimhan will step down on September 30, 2022 after leading the company for three years.

''Narasimhan has decided for personal and family reasons to relocate back to the United States and has been approached for an opportunity that enables him to live there,'' said a statement from Reckitt.

He will be replaced by Nicandro Durante, current Senior Independent Director, who will step into the role of CEO, as the board evaluates and selects the future leadership, it said.

''The chairman and the nomination committee have begun the process to identify the best long-term candidate to take Reckitt on the next phase of its growth and transformation journey,'' it added.

Narasimhan was appointed in September 2019 as CEO of Reckitt, the company which owns popular household brands such as Dettol, Lysol, Harpic, Durex, Veet and Strepsils.

