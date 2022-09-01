Left Menu

HDFC Bank to hire 3,000 staff in Maharashtra in FY23

Its branch banking head for the state Abhishek Deshmukh said the credit to deposit ratio is over 100 per cent in 29 districts of the state. At present, its network is in every district and over 280 talukas in the state, and includes 709 branches, 3,200 ATMs automated teller machines, 1,375 business correspondents, and 15,116 business facilitators.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 16:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it will hire over 3,000 people in Maharashtra this fiscal as it looks to expand its network in the state.

It aims to open 207 branches and 80 smart banking lobbies in the state during the current fiscal, as per a statement. The bank said 90 of the new branches will be in metro and urban areas, while the remaining will be in semi-urban and rural pockets. Its present employee base in the state, which houses its headquarters and also a bulk of back office operations, was not known. Its branch banking head for the state Abhishek Deshmukh said the credit to deposit ratio is over 100 per cent in 29 districts of the state. At present, its network is in every district and over 280 talukas in the state, and includes 709 branches, 3,200 ATMs (automated teller machines), 1,375 business correspondents, and 15,116 business facilitators. Its total advances in the state stood at Rs 3,28,508 crore as of March 31, 2022, while the deposits were at Rs 4,35,604 crore, giving it a 13 per cent market share from an overall business perspective.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright 2022