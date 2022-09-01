Poland estimates WW2 losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys, says ruling party boss

Poland estimates its World War Two losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.32 trillion), the leader of the country's ruling nationalists Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Thursday, as he said the country would officially demand reparations. ($1 = 4.7055 zlotys)

